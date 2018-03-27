Home Indiana Marquee Lighting Date Set For Historic Astra Theatre March 27th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

The historic Astra Theatre’s recently renovated and refurbished iconic sign and marquee will be lit next month. The lighting will be held on Wednesday, April 11th at 7:30 p.m. This will also serve as a ribbon-cutting for the 83-year-old facility. The public is invited to attend.

The Astra Theatre has undergone a $1.6 million renovation that includes 357 seats, with a brand new balcony section, a concession stand and wheel chair accessibility.

The grand re-opening is set for April 14th with Nashville recording artists Will Kimbrough and Patrick Sweany.

In addition to its sold out grand re-opening performance on April 14, the Astra is scheduled to host Nashville’s recording artist Smooth Hound Smith on Saturday, May 12.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at The Next Act.

For more information about the theatre, go to Astra Theatre.

