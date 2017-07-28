Marlins Sign Otters Pitcher Max Duval

The Miami Marlins have signed right-handed pitcher Max Duval.

“I couldn’t be happier for Max,” Otters manager Andy McCauley said in a release. “It’s nice to see his hard work and perseverance pay off.”

Duval, a San Luis Obispo, Calif. native, came to Evansville last season after spending time with the Schaumburg Boomers (2014-15) and Frontier Greys (2015).

He was signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks’ organization midway through the 2016 season and spent time with the Visalia Rawhide (A+), Kane County Cougars (A) and Hillsboro Hops (A-).

In two seasons with the Otters, Duval was 12-3 and had 155 strikeouts. This season, he was 8-2 with a 2.28 ERA after making 14 starts. On Wednesday, he pitched a complete game against Traverse City, finishing with 10 strikeouts in Evansville’s 6-1 win over the Beach Bums.

“We wish him the best of luck with the Marlins organization,” McCauley said. “I’m really appreciative of everything he has done for us this season.”

Duval was named the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week June 26 after he made two starts on the mound the week before and went seven innings in both games.

Duval joins Matt Wivinis (Yankees), Ryan Atkinson (Diamondbacks) and Tyler Vail (Diamondbacks) as pitchers in affiliated baseball on last season’s 2016 Frontier League championship team.

JoJo Gentry



