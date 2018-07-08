Home Indiana Marking The Start Of Fair Week July 8th, 2018 Alexis Burkhart Indiana

The Gibson County fair had their opening day marking its 163rd year and just like any fair, it’s full of events to keep everyone entertained.

This year it features things like carnival rides, an antique tractor pull, a demo derby, and a farmers pull.

New to the fair this year is the Rodeo which will feature bareback riding, bronc riding, bull riding, steer wrestling, tie down roping, girls breakaway roping, barrel race, and team roping.

They’ll also host two concerts on Friday starting first with Walker McGuire and followed by Ashley McBryde.

For a full list of Fair events visit gibsoncountyfair.com

