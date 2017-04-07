44News | Evansville, IN

Marketing and Social Media Internship Program Launches at KWC

April 7th, 2017 Kentucky, Owensboro

A unique internship is launching at a tri-state college this semester. Kentucky Wesleyan College launched a Marketing and Social Media Internship Program.

Interns will have the opportunity to learn and engage in all aspects of marketing and social media management, researching stories, collecting photos and videos, and publishing content to drive recruitment.

This program is under the direction of Vice President of Admissions and Financial Aid Jeremy Pittman and Director of Marketing and Communications April Ray.

For more information, visit KWC Internship Program or call (270) 852-3120.

