‘Tis the season for outdoor markets, where we can shop from local vendors all in one convenient place!

We all know about the Franklin Street Bazaars, the downtown Evansville and Newburgh Farmers’ Markets, and even the Second Saturday markets at Posh Artisan Marketplace.

So you may think you know all there is to know about summer markets in Evansville.

Well, I’ve found one that just might surprise you.

I didn’t know what to expect from Market Days at The Farmhouse Charm, but I certainly didn’t expect assisted parking, and then shuttle service…what?!

Fancy.

I mean, at all the other markets, I have to walk…





Market Days at The Farmhouse Charm offer a unique shopping experience.

Local vendors set up shop in the parking lot selling candy, sweet smelling soaps, jewelry, and other hand made items.

And if shopping makes you hungry?

Find your favorite local food truck to replenish your purchasing fuel tank.

With live music, and a play area to keep the little ones busy, market days are more like a day long party!

And, get this, there’s even more inside…including air conditioning.

We focus on a lot of handmade products. I make our greeting cards and our t-shirts, and we sell a lot of locally made products, and a lot of products made throughout the United States!

But isn’t allowing other people to sell their products outside of your shop seem counter intuitive?

Well, we just like to promote handmade, that’s what we’re all about. So, a lot of the vendors, we actually carry their products in our store!

So it works out for everyone.

Move over markets…there’s a new kid in town.

Market Days are:

July 7th

August 4th

September 8th

October 20th

The Farmhouse Charm is located at 7212 Olmstead Road, Evansville, Indiana.

