Mark Rowe Named Boys’ Cross Country Coach at DCHS

Mark Rowe is the new head boys’ cross country coach at Daviess County High School. He is replacing Matt Rowe, who has been in that role for the past four years.

Mark Rowe is a 2001 graduate of DCHS, and he was a members of the school’s team that won the state cross country championship in 1998 and was runner-up in 1996, 1999, and 2000.

Rowe was also a member of the DCHS track team that won state championships in 1997 and 1999 and was runner-up in 1998. He competed for Samford University, the University of Kentucky and Campbellsville University.

Rowe competed in the NCAA cross country championship in 2003 and the NAIA cross country championship in 2004.

Since 2014, Mark Rowe has served as head boys’ track coach and assistant boys’ cross country coach at Daviess County High School. He has previous coaching experience at Owensboro High School (2010-2014) and he also coached at Green County High School from 2008 to 2010.

His coaching career has also included work as a graduate assistant for the men and women’s cross country and track programs at Campbellsville University (2005-06), where he also served for two seasons as head coach of the men’s and women’s cross country and track programs (2006-08).

