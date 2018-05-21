Home Indiana Mark Rohrer Leaving South Knox to Coach Southridge Basketball May 21st, 2018 JoJo Gentry Indiana, Sports

Mark Rohrer is leaving South Knox to become the head boys basketball coach at Southridge.

In his six years with the Spartans, he had 94 wins and 58 losses and guided South Knox to back-to-back sectional titles the last two years. Rohrer said the Southwest Dubois School System checks all of the boxes that he and his wife are looking for to raise a family.

Rohrer posted this statement on social media:

“I’m extremely honored and grateful for the opportunity to become the next boys basketball coach at Southridge High School. Between the academics, athletics, and community as a whole, the Southwest Dubois School System checks off all the boxes that my wife and I were looking for to raise our family.

I would like to thank everyone who has helped me get to this point in my career. I would especially like to thank everyone at South Knox High School for the past 6 years and taking a chance on a 23 year old to lead their basketball program. We’ve grown together over the years and I am proud of the success we had, and I wish them nothing but the best moving forward.

There is a rich tradition of basketball success at Southridge High School, and I am looking forward to adding to the history of Raider basketball. I am anxious to meet the current team and starting the process of working with them very soon.”

