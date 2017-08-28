Mark Hillyer To Undergo Mental Health Evaluation

A man found guilty of voluntary manslaughter was set to learn his fate, but that is being pushed back.

Mark Hillyer stabbed his father to death in June of 2016. He was originally arrested for aggravated battery until his father died in the hospital.

In June, Hillyer pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, but mentally ill to the charges he was facing.

The court has ordered another mental health evaluation on Hillyer.

His progress hearing is reset for Monday, October 2nd at 9 a.m.

There’s no word on when he could be sentenced.

