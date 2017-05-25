Home Indiana Evansville Maritime Day Kicks Off with Free Tours of the LST-325 May 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The LST-325 will have a special celebration for Maritime Day this weekend in Evansville. It’s a holiday created to observe and celebrate the Maritime industry.

Maritime Day kicks off this Saturday, just in time for the holiday weekend. The Propeller Club of Evansville is hosting the celebration, and offering free tours of the LST. It usually costs $10 to tour the historic vessel, but Saturday is a great time to enjoy some free family fun.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will be reading a local proclamation, along with other speakers and ceremonies to celebrate.

Tiki Bar and KC’s Marina Pointe will also be open to offer food, drinks and entertainment. Maritime Day also celebrates the benefits of barge traffic in Evansville.

Opening ceremonies begin Saturday at 10 a.m. at Inland Marina.





