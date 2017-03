Home Kentucky Marion Man Dies in Single Vehicle Accident March 12th, 2017 Bri Williams Kentucky Pinterest

A Marion, Kentucky man is dead after a single car accident along U.S. 60. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident happened East of Marion late Saturday night.

20-year-old Logan Bingham died at the scene. Authorities are unsure why Bingham’s car left the road before hitting a tree.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

