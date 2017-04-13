Home Indiana Evansville Marion, Ill. VA Releases Statement on Alleged Workplace Harassment at Evansville Clinic April 13th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Marion, Ill. VA has released a statement to 44News after several phones calls to the organization about alleged workplace harassment happening at the Evansville VA clinic.

Several former and current employees have spoke to 44News on and off camera about harassment and bullying happening from supervisors at the clinic.

Some say the harassment is so bad, they felt forced into retirement, others changing the way they walk in to work in fear they may see one of these people in an empty stairwell or hallway.

This is the official statement released by the VA about the situation:

We do not discuss personnel issues regarding current and/or former employees.

