Marine Corps League Hosting Picnic and Golf Scramble

Marines in Evansville have a two events to check out this month and next month.

The River Cities Detachment 1090 Marnie Corps League is hosting its annual Marine Family Picnic on Sunday, July 29th.

That’s not the only event for marines to look forward to though. On August 10th, they’re hosting their 10th Annual Golf Scramble.

Bob Righter joined us in the studio to give is the details on both of these events.

He explained that all marines in the area are invited to the picnic taking place on July 29th. Attendees are asked to being a covered dish and drinks, and meat will be supplied by the Marine Corps League. Activities like basketball, corn hole, cards, and board games will be available for the families that come out. Those interested in coming are asked to request a reservation by July 26th.

Righter also explained that people wanting to come to the golf scramble need to register by August 1st. Tickets are $75 a person or $300 for a team. Attendees won’t be going home empty handed, as awards will be given out.

