Marijuana Plants Seized from an Evansville Home

Two individuals from Evansville have been arrested after officers found marijuana plants being grown in his home.

Officers arrived at the home of Thomas and Larthieree Esco, responding to a caller who said they heard a woman and a baby crying. According to police, the caller stated that there were two individuals engaged in a physical fight.

When officers arrived at Esco’s home, they were able to take him into custody after he allegedly refused to let the officers inside initially.

Once inside, officers saw a baby’s food jar filled with pills sitting on the entertainment center in the house. Upon further investigation, they found multiple marijuana plants being grown inside the house.

Officers seized multiple marijuana plants, scales, and the pills found in the baby food jar.

Thomas Esco is facing charges of domestic violence in the presence of a child, dealing marijuana, child neglect, and resisting law enforcement.

Larthieree Esco was also taken into custody, and is facing charges of dealing marijuana and child neglect.

They are both being held at the Vanderburgh County jail.

