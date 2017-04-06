Marijuana Bills Approved by Indiana Legislature

Indiana legislature has approved two measures, allowing an oil derived from marijuana to be used in treating epilepsy.

The House passed the bill with a 95 to zero vote. The Senate advanced their measure with a 35 to 13 vote.

Studies have shown compounds in the oil can lessen the severity of seizures.

Patients will not get high off the oil.

There has been disagreement over percentages of chemicals related to law and state registry.

A conference committee will reconcile the differences between the bills.

