Marian University Welcomes Harrison College Students

An Indianapolis College is doing what it can to help students of Harrison College after the school announced it was closing its doors.

Marian University will offer financial assistance to former Harrison College students who were displaced from the school after its closing.

The University stated students who choose to enroll at Marian, located on the Westside of Indianapolis, will receive a $14,000 scholarship if they submit applications, transcripts, and other documents this week.

Students who enroll in Marian’s online program will be eligible for a one-time $1,000 tuition scholarship. Marian will also waive the $40 application fee.

Online programs include Associate of Business Administration, Associate of Paralegal Studies, Bachelor of Business Administration, and Bachelor of Health and Human Services.

Interested students can get details about scholarships, application materials, and more by clicking here.

