44News | Evansville, IN

Marginal Risk of Severe Weather (Isolated Severe T’Storms Possible) For NW Half of Tri-State

Marginal Risk of Severe Weather (Isolated Severe T’Storms Possible) For NW Half of Tri-State

April 10th, 2017 Weather Blog

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

SLIGHT RISK of severe weather is well northwest & southwest of the Tri-State, but the Storm Prediction Center has pushed MARGINAL RISK or isolated severe t’storm risk eastward to cover the Evansville area & points northwestward.

Given shear, forcing & some CAPE, a couple of isolated severe t’storms are possible late today-tonight as they race to the northeast.  Wind, hail would be the risk as a few line segments with embedded lymph node cells in them develop.

Short-range, meso-scale analysis suggests that any t’storms will stay just northwest of the Tri-State today, then scattered t’storms will develop after 9 p.m.

We will monitor.  Just went with “late today-tonight” wording for some scattered t’storms & that MARGINAL RISK for northwest half of Tri-State to account for lack of clarity regarding any t’storms actually making it into the Tri-State later today.

day1otlk_1630

HRRR model projection around midnight:

cref_t7sfc_f17

 

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.