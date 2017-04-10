Marginal Risk of Severe Weather (Isolated Severe T’Storms Possible) For NW Half of Tri-State

SLIGHT RISK of severe weather is well northwest & southwest of the Tri-State, but the Storm Prediction Center has pushed MARGINAL RISK or isolated severe t’storm risk eastward to cover the Evansville area & points northwestward.

Given shear, forcing & some CAPE, a couple of isolated severe t’storms are possible late today-tonight as they race to the northeast. Wind, hail would be the risk as a few line segments with embedded lymph node cells in them develop.

Short-range, meso-scale analysis suggests that any t’storms will stay just northwest of the Tri-State today, then scattered t’storms will develop after 9 p.m.

We will monitor. Just went with “late today-tonight” wording for some scattered t’storms & that MARGINAL RISK for northwest half of Tri-State to account for lack of clarity regarding any t’storms actually making it into the Tri-State later today.

HRRR model projection around midnight:

