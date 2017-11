Showers & t’storms will develop & overspread Tri-State tonight as warm front tries to lift back northward. There is a MARGINAL RISK of severe weather along & south of a Morganfield to Calhoun to Hartford line overnight for isolated severe hail (1-1.50″ diameter).

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



