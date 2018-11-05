Marginal Risk Monday

Good Evening,

In their latest Convective Outlook, the Storm Prediction Center of America has maintained their Marginal (1) to Slight Risk (2) for Severe Weather for the southeastern half of the Tri-State during the evening ahead. An advancing cold front has already generated a line of sustained rainfall that is reaching Evansville as I type. The line will continue to intensify over the next few hours and eventually some of the cells embedded within this line may produce strong to damaging wind gusts.

As of the latest data, the greatest threat of Severe Weather will occur between 6:30 and 11:00 this evening. Also, our Kentuckian Counties stand the greatest chance of receiving winds gusts in excess of 50 mph; though, no mater where you live, remember to remain weather aware this evening.

Moving forward, our Tuesday and Wednesday appear as though they’ll be quite pleasant. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s with plenty of sunshine. Be sure to make most of the nice weather because it won’t last forever – another round of rainfall and (dare I say it?) wintry mix looks possible Late Thursday into Friday! In fact, if the current models hold, Saturday morning could bring our coolest temperatures in about a month.

