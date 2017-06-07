Home Indiana Marengo Man Dies in Deadly Crawford Co. ATV Accident June 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a deadly ATV accident, where alcohol and excessive speed are believed to be factors, in Crawford County. The crash happened Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m. Officers say 34-year-old Clinton Neal, of Marengo, died in the crash.

Authorities say Neal was driving on Ross Road when he lost control, drove into a ditch and flipped the ATV.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. He was ejected from the ATV and hit a tree.

This crash is still under investigation.

