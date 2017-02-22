It’s Mardi Gras Time at Lamasco Bar and Grill

Amy Word Smith of Lamasco Bar and Grill dropped by to teach us how to twist the tails and suck the heads of those bug eyed little suckers called crawfish!

Lamasco is one of the few places that serves up traditional Cajun fare this time of year, and it’s only for a week.

We tried the gumbo, jambalaya, and crawfish; you can stop in for those, or try their red beans and rice, po boys, and even king cake!





As a Southerner, I can be VERY particular when it comes to Cajun food, but there’s a reason why Lamasco Bar and Grill took one of the top spots at the Franklin

Street Events Association’s Gumbo Cookoff last week.

You can view Lamasco Bar and Grill’s full Mardi Gras menu here: #GetLamascoed

Have trouble viewing my videos on your device?

Try visiting wevv.com through your web browser, or download the app here: iPhone or Android

Like what I do? There’s so much more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel The Best Day Ever Evansville

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments