Mardi Gras Is Here!

Mardi Gras is in full swing here in the Tri State, and while we don’t really celebrate with beads and bawdy behavior, we still love an excuse to party.

Because of that, several local restaurants and bars have been busy shucking and boiling so you can pinch the tails and party with Hurricanes.

What comes to mind when I say the words, “Mardi Gras”?

Spicy crawfish. Gumbo. Alcohol.

For local businesses, it’s the words, “planning”, “prepping” and “hard work”.

I started putting my list together before Christmas. And we’re prepping up everything from getting all the lemons in to bread pudding to ordering beer, because we’re having bucket specials.

All the gator we’ve already cut down, weighed out and ready to go!

Getting the restaurant more tables, and then we start putting newspaper on there…

Lamasco is one of the oldest Mardi Gras parties in town! We’ve been doing this since about the 1990’s when my aunt bought Lamasco.

We basically prepare from when it ends on Fat Tuesday, we start preparing for the next year every single year; whether it’s getting our newspaper, getting our connections out at the docks in New Orleans to get everything freshly shipped in.

It’s a process that takes a long time to get this party perfect.

We call our purveyor that we get all of our stuff from, and on Sunday they literally fished our crawfish, I mean you don’t ‘fish’ crawfish, but fish our crawfish and oysters, took them straight from the fields, took them to New Orleans airport and ship them to us all 3800 pounds that arrived at 4 o’clock this morning that we had to drive over and pick up.

Kyle’s been our head ‘shucker’ for about the past 5 years for us, and he shucks a good 8 hours a day to have it perfect and ready for you when you come in.

All to make sure you can say, “laissez le bon temps rouler”…until next Wednesday.

Stoked for Cajun food, crawfish boils and Hurricanes yet?

Check out this list of all the locally owned places offering up specials until Fat Tuesday.

Have fun out there, and be safe.

