Mardi Gras Festivities On Franklin

It may not be Bourbon Street in New Orleans but the feeling on Franklin Street in Evansville is mimicking Mardi Gras. On Saturday afternoon, food, floats and family fun took over Franklin for the annual Mardi Gras parade. Despite a double-digit temperature drop from Friday’s 70’s — the festivities continued. Families lined the street with kids eager to scoop up some candy and colorful beads.

Franklin might be best known for the West-Side Nut Club’s annual Fall Festival but this week the street has felt a bit like Bourbon, the heart of Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans.

“Franklin Street is just a fun place to be year round and during Mardi Gras to see them dress up wearing their masks, their outfits and everybody and their beads, it’s just a lot of fun down here,” said Kent Greathouse who owns a pop-up hot dog shop.

Franklin Street Events Association is hosting a Mardi Gras Pub Crawl for those over the age of 21. Greathouse sets up shop almost every weekend and says on Friday he was busy until the bars closed, “There was lots of foot traffic down here last night, I even brought extra hot-dogs and we sold out early sold out about 2AM instead of 3AM.”

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments