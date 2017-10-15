Marching Band Tournament Begins In Indiana

High school bands from across Indiana begin the march they hope will end at the State Marching Band Finals at Lucas Oil Stadium. The bands performed Saturday at regional competitions at several areas around the state, including at Central High School in Evansville. Central hosted both the class “B” and class “D” regional. Some of the bands performing in class “D” included Southridge, South Spencer, Mater Dei, North Posey, Tell City, and Forest Park. Some of the class “B” bands included Reitz, Harrison, North, Central, and Jasper.

Winners at each level advance to semi-state competition October 28th. The State Marching Band finals in Indiana are scheduled for November 4.



