A rally in support of science is coming to the Evansville riverfront.

The “March for Science” is set for next Saturday April 22nd and is being put on by students, parents, scientists and educators.

Local business leaders, health professionals and nonprofit workers will also be part of the march.

Marchers will meet at the Four Freedoms Monument for a rally and speakers, then march to the Civic Center.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Chris Cerenelli 44News Evening Anchor. Chris joined WEVV from WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee. Before Nashville, Chris graduated from Belmont University in Nashville with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments