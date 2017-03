Play along with the 44News team in Bracket Bonanza!

Final: #8 Wisconsin 65, #1 Villanova 62

Final: #1 Gonzaga 79, #8 Northwestern 73

Final: #5 Notre Dame 71, #4 West Virginia 83

Final: #11 Xavier 91, #3 Florida State 66

Final: #12 Middle Tennessee 65, #4 Butler 74

Final: #7 Saint Mary’s 60, #2 Arizona 69

Comments

comments