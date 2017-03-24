March Madness Highlights/Scoreboard – March 24, 2017
Final: #4 Butler 80, vs #1 UNC 92
Final: #7 South Carolina 70, #3 Baylor 50
#3 UCLA vs #2 Kentucky at 8:39 p.m. CT on CBS44
#8 Wisconsin vs #4 Florida at 8:59 p.m. CT on TBS
March 24th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Indiana, Sports
Final: #4 Butler 80, vs #1 UNC 92
Final: #7 South Carolina 70, #3 Baylor 50
#3 UCLA vs #2 Kentucky at 8:39 p.m. CT on CBS44
#8 Wisconsin vs #4 Florida at 8:59 p.m. CT on TBS
JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.”