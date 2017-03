March Madness is upon us. While 36 of the 68 teams to make the tournament field are in the hands of the committee, 32 learned their fates early by clinching an automatic bid in the conference tournaments.

Find a printable version of the bracket here.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments