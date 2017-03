Home Indiana March Madness Brings Enforced Safety to Indiana March 1st, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

March Madness begins in downtown Indianapolis.

The city hosts the Women’s Big Ten Basketball Tournament this week.

This month the Men’s first and second-round NCAA Tournament games will also take place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Police in Indiana are increasing enforcement and looking out for impaired drivers. Sobriety checkpoints will be set up at random locations.

The statewide increased patrols run from March 3rd to the 26th.

