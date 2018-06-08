March For Our Lives in Evansville

Indivisible Evansville will be joining common sense gun control advocates this Saturday at 9:00AM for the second March for Our Lives outside the Indiana State Republican Convention.

The march will begin at the C.K. Newsome Center and make its way to the Ford Center, where republican officials will be holding their state convention.

This event follows March’s March for Our Lives, which was a nation wide event. It was done in response to the shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“The first March for Our Lives was an attempt to shine a light on the need for common sense gun regulations in America,” said Karen Reising, president of Indivisible Evansville. “Because so many of these needed changes have been opposed by the same Republicans who will gather at the Ford Center on Saturday, we felt it would be appropriate to have a peaceful presence at the event and to let them know that this issue is not going away.”

Reising goes on to explain that the goal of Indivisible Evansville’s protest is to peacefully advocate for specific common sense gun control measures.

Those measures include raising the minimum age for gun ownership from 18 to 21, instituting comprehensive background checks on all gun purchases, and banning high capacity ammunition clips.

Information on the march can be viewed on the March For Our Lives Facebook Page.

