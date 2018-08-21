Home Indiana March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction Preview August 21st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The March of Dimes offers help to many mothers and their babies and couldn’t do so without the help of the community. One of their biggest fundraisers here in the Tri-State for the annual Signature Chefs Auction.

This year’s event is set for November but Tuesday members of the organization got a little preview of what’s to come. It was held at Cavanaugh’s at Tropicana. Over the last 20 years, the best chefs in Southwest Indiana have prepared a signature dish to be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Revenue Director for Evansville March of Dimes Mike Ball says he is hoping to raise $100,000 this year.

The Signature Chefs Auction is set for November 1st at 5:30 at the Tropicana in Evansville.

Tickets are available now.

