March of Dimes Receives $95K Donation

The March of Dimes is on a mission to help all moms reach full term and to find a way to prevent and eventually end premature birth.

Monday, the organization was on the receiving end of a $95,779 grant from Anthem Blue Cross and

Blue Shield Foundation.

The money will help the March of Dimes expand access to prenatal care and to provide vital resources to expectant moms.

Premature birth is the largest contributor to infant death in the U.S., and pregnancy-related death has more than doubled over the past 25 years.

