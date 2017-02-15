Home Indiana March of Dimes Pushes for Bill to Help Prevent Pregnant Moms from Smoking February 15th, 2017 John Werne Indiana Pinterest

Today was the March of Dimes Advocacy Day at the Indiana State House.

The March of Dimes hopes lawmakers consider House Bill 15-78, a measure that may help pregnant moms quit smoking by preventing and reducing tobacco use in the Hoosier State. The Bill would raise the cigarette tax by $1.50. It would also raise the legal tobacco age from 18 to 21.

Indiana has one of the highest smoking rates in the country. In 2014, roughly 15% of Hoosier women smoked during pregnancy.

