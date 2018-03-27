Home Indiana Evansville March of Dimes Invites Everyone to the March for Babies Kickoff Luncheon March 27th, 2018 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana

The 2018 March of Dimes March for Babies is just around the corner, and now is the time to start gathering your team.

The annual March for Babies Kickoff Luncheon is Thursday, April 12th from noon until 1:00 p.m. The public is invited to come enjoy lunch and learn more about the March of Dimes, the March for Babies and how to create a team and fundraise.

The luncheon takes place at German American Bank at 21 SE 3rd Street in downtown Evansville. Anyone interested in attending the luncheon is encouraged to RSVP by Thursday, April 5th by calling 812-266-6004 or email mball@marchofdimes.org.

This year’s March for Babies is moving to Friedman Park in Newburgh and will take place Saturday, May 12th.

For more information on the March for Babies, click here:

2018 Southwest Indiana March for Babies

Amanda Decker 44News Executive Producer and Evening Anchor. Amanda is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana and joined WEVV from Little Rock, Arkansas where she worked at Independent News Network. Amanda graduated from Ball State with degrees in Telecommunications, Journalism, and Political Science. More Posts Follow Me:



