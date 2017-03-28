March 27, 1890 Violent Tornado Outbreak

The March 27, 1890 tornado outbreak remains as the second deadliest in Tri-State weather history & arguably, the third most violent. Only the March 1925 Tri-State Tornado outbreak & June 1814 seems to be as, if not more violent. Despite sparse population the great early June 1814 outbreak remains very, very impressive with vivid early accounts by settlers.

21 people alone were killed & 84 injured at Blackford, southwest of Wheatcroft. At least 16 were killed in Dixon with heavy damage to the town. This tornado, with high-end F4 strength at times, obliterated farms & may have tracked 95 miles. There is no evidence it was separate tornadoes per current research. Interestingly, this tornado was 9.5 miles southwest of downtown Owensboro when it lifted.

A witness in Dixon stated:

The storm made its appearance as an ordinary storm usually does, but its cloud soon assumed a light red color with a dark cloud hanging in the centre and funnel shaped. Then a rumbling sound ensued, accompanied by thunder, lightning, hail, and rain, and the storm burst forth in its full fury.

Another violent tornado raked Ohio County with near F5 damage near Falls of Rough with where farms reportedly were reduced to splinters & “completely vanished”.

10 people were killed alone by the F3 in White County. The worst damage was 3.5 miles south of Princeton. This was arguably one single tornado, through some literature suggests it was actually two separate tornadoes. 15 farms were very heavily damaged.

32 homes & businesses were damaged or destroyed at Olney by a high-end F2, while a large, significant F4 tracked largely over rural areas from Carbondale to northwest of Shawneetown. Homes were completely leveled & obliterated by this tornado near Murphysboro, Illinois.

Northern Wayne to southeast Clay County F2 damaged 8 homes & destroyed 20 barns.

Other strong to violent tornadoes occurred in Tennessee, where at least 6 people were killed & +10 were killed in Missouri. +76 were killed in Louisville as a F4 tore a 15-mile track through the city & Jefferson County. Multi-story buildings were reduced to rubble in downtown Louisville. 55 deaths occurred in one building alone. Up to 17 people were killed by another large tornado east of Bowling Green. 3 were killed by an F3 east of Louisville as it ripped through 15 miles. Four farm houses were destroyed.

The map shows the tornado track. I did not include the many reports of large to very large hail & downbursts that accompanied the likely supercells.

Surface analysis shows strengthening surface low, part of a negatively-tilted upper level system that blew up this outbreak.

