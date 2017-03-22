March 22, 1894 Owensboro Area Tornado

A strong storm system brought a blizzard, ice storm & tornado outbreak to the central & eastern U.S. March 19-23, 1894.

Damaging ice occurred at Duluth, Minnesota, while a blizzard struck Colorado to Nebraska, North & South Dakota & part of Minnesota. Rapid City reported their worst snowstorm since March 1888. Railroads were completely blocked & closed by the heavy snow & very strong winds over a large area. Structural damage from the high winds was reported from North Dakota to Nebraska.

Meanwhile, a deadly tornado outbreak hit Texas particularly hard.

This passed through the Tri-State in the early morning of March 22. A tornado struck northeast Owensboro & tracked through northeastern Daviess to Hancock counties around 6 a.m. Many structures were heavily damaged or destroyed & livestock were killed. The same storm produced damage all along the Ohio River all the way to Louisville. A spike in the damage was reported in Floyd County, Indiana with “much damage done” to structures. That was not reported to be a tornado at the time, but it is possible that it may have been. Large hail was also reported there along with “a violent downpour”.

The last tornado of the storm system was in southern New Jersey where houses & barns were destroyed. Four boats were capsized by severe wind gusts & 2 persons drowned at Washington, North Carolina. Rare ball lightning was reported in Maryland.

Although many lightning fires & heavy rainfall were reported St. Louis, Missouri to Crawfordsville, Indiana, no severe weather or damage was reported there.

The worst of the outbreak was in Texas with multiple long-track, significant tornado paths. At least 20 people were killed & 100 injured.

You can see the supercells beginning to blow up in Texas & Arkansas at 8 p.m. on March 21 & then the storms in the Ohio Valley at 8 a.m. on March 22.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.



