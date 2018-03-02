The March 2, 1940 Tornadoes, Wind & Hail Up to Softball Size

Initial research revealed a long-track tornado with peak of low-end EF3 strength in Evansville on March 2, 1940 (+55-mile track!). It appeared this tornado may have tracked from Shawneetown to near Boonville with the worst damage in Evansville.

Deep research has revealed that this was likely two tornadoes, based on newspaper articles, eyewitness accounts & papers from the U.S. Weather Bureau.

Tornado 1 removed the roof from a school near Shawneetown at 12:30 p.m. with peak of low-end EF2 strength. Roofs are torn off of well-constructed buildings/homes with an EF2. Lack of clarity on the details of the roof would keep this with winds about 111-120 mph. Track was reportedly 3 miles.

Tornado 2 moved across the north side of Evansville around 1:40 p.m. & tracked ENE, then NE to NW of Boonville. Much of the damage appears to be of EF2 rating with large trees being snapped or uprooted & cars being pushed around. The low-end EF3 damage with winds to 136-140 mph appears to have occurred on a few homes with the second story completely sheared off. It was in one of these homes that a child was crushed to death. Most of the injuries (16) were in this area. A total of 295 homes & business saw damage. Of that number, 25 were factories with severe roof damage.

The tornado then tracked over rural areas before lifting in northern Warrick County. 5 people were injured by the tornado NW of Boonville.

Hail of up to 1″ in diameter fell at Mt. Vernon & with the tornado in Vanderburgh County.

Wind damage occurred in NW Henderson County & rear-flank downdraft wind damage &/or brief weak tornado occurred on the SE side of Evansville.

Damaging hail struck southern Dubois County with Huntingburg hard hit. Windows of homes, business, cars & greenhouses were shattered. Hail diameter was largely 1-2″ in diameter, but a few select stones were 3-4″ in diameter (tea cup to softball size).

In this outbreak, one, likely EF3/EF4 tornado, tracked 85 miles across western & central Tennessee.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments