March 1890: After Nearly Snowless Winter, The First of Two Snow Events

The 1889-90 winter was incredibly wet & warm in the Tri-State with 10.31″ in rainfall alone in February in the Evansville area. January-March saw an incredible 23.66″ of largely rainfall, which led to persistent river flooding for several months. 16.76″ fell December-February. The all-time Indiana state record for precipitation was set in 1890 at Marengo with 97.50″ of rainfall!

The winter was very mild with +70 each month, but it was also stormy. Similar to 1876, the winter had multiple severe weather outbreaks in January, February & then into spring in March.

Just a trace of snow was recorded for the winter, all of which occurred on a total of three days: January 23, February 1, 22 & 23. Not a single flake occurred in November or December.

After such a mild winter, as typical, the first snow occurred in spring with 6″ at Evansville on march 5, 1890. This was followed by a highly-damaging freeze with lows to 0, the coldest weather of the entire winter. This damaged fruit trees already beginning to bud in early March.

More mild weather followed & spring seemed to proceed forth, accompanied by severe weather. A violent outbreak of large, significant, long-track tornadoes occurred in the Tri-State March 27, 1890. Up 48 people were killed in Webster County, Kentucky alone.

A historic snowstorm followed this outbreak with 10-15″ of heavy, wet snow falling over a good chunk of the Tri-State March 30-31. 15″ was measured at Evansville, while up to 20″ fell southeast of St. Louis, Missouri.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments