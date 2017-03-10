March 10, 1901: Another One of Several Direct Tornado Hits to Princeton, Indiana

March 10, 1901 saw an apparent nocturnal EF2 tornado hit Princeton. Part of a strong weather system with severe weather that produced measured t’storm gusts of 75 mph at the Memphis, Tennessee weather bureau office and 53 mph at the St. Louis office, temps as high as 78 occurred in our area ahead of it. Deadly tornadoes were reported from the Mexican/Texas border to the Houston area to Louisiana & Arkansas. The outskirts of Texarkana was devastated by a tornado, while a tornado & very large hail fell at Uvalde, Texas. 30 miles north of Dallas, a tornado, extreme wind damage & large hail occurred in Collin County. Outside tornadoes, cores of extensive straight-line wind damage are evident. Damage in Van Zandt and surrounding counties mounting in the millions (inflation adjusted). Near Dallas, 8 people were killed in Willspoint from a tornado.

8 train cars were tipped over by strong winds in southwest Kentucky, while a nearby tornado killed 2 & hurt many others. The Baptist church in Hickman was destroyed by the tornado & many other homes & barns were heavily damaged or destroyed. Winds gusted to 60 mph at Evansville.

Wind damage just from the strong low pressure was reported in northern Illinois & southern Wisconsin.

The tornado damaged the railroad shops, while tree damage in the city was extensive. Many large trees were uprooted or twisted/snapped off. Homes were damaged & one was reportedly destroyed, while the courthouse tower was twisted with damage to the building. The Nickey & Sons lumber yard suffered “heavy damage”. The new high school lost its roof. One home was “blown over” and the roof & walls collapsed. The only thing that saved the family from being crushed to death was “a massive bureau, which caught the heavy timbers as they fell.”

It may have been the same storm that also produced the deadly tornado south & southeast of St. Louis, which hit Redbud, Illinois very hard at 10:30 p.m.

