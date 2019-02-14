Many Vanderburgh County Roads Still Closed Due to High Water

Many Vanderburgh County roads are still closed due to heavy rainfall over the last few days. Many of those lies right next to homes and businesses. More than 20 are currently covered with high water.

Allens Lane is one of the latest road closures in Vanderburgh County and businesses said luckily their workers can take an alternate route to get to work and avoid the inconvenience.

On South Weinbach Ave., Salvage Candy is having to pump water back over its surrounding wall due to water seeping through the ground. The owner, TJ Trem, is monitoring the water near the floodgates and hoping it doesn’t go under the bridge.

Trem says, “We’re getting ready to get hit with some more so there’s no telling, might be up for a couple more weeks or a couple more days.”

People say another problem lies when the water finally goes away, and the streets are left full of washed up debris.

Comments

comments