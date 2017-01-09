Manufacturer of Sealants Expands Operations in Evansville

An Evansville-based manufacturer of sealants and adhesives plans to expand its operations in Evansville.

MultiSeal Inc. will invest nearly $700,000 to build a warehouse for their products processed at their Hitch Peters Road location. This will create 25 jobs over the next five years. Along with this expansion, the company also plans to add new process lines.

MultiSeal Inc. has been in the community for 25 years and currently employs more than 90 associates with plans to hire 10 new positions in the immediate future.

For more information, visit Growth Alliance of Evansville.

