Man’s Body Pulled From Henderson County Pond

The family of 49-year-old Devin Cox reported he went fishing. But didn’t return. His body was later pulled from a pond on Henderson’s far west side.

Cox’s family went to the pond in rural Hebardsville to find him but they only discovered the boat he was using. Dive teams were called out overnight but they weren’t able to rescue him.

That’s when several teams were brought in – to recover his body. The Henderson county deputy coroner tells me tonight the preliminary cause of death is being ruled as a drowning.

The coroner also says no foul play is suspected and that the death will likely be ruled accidental. An autopsy was scheduled for earlier today in Louisville and those results are still pending.

