The body of a 37-year-old Jeremy Jelley was found this morning after he drowned in Rend Lake, Illinois on Friday.

On Friday, Jelley was boating on Rend Lake with his girlfriend and her daughters. The girls were swimming with life jackets on. However, the winds picked up and the waves overtook them. He jumped in to save the girls. He succeeded in returning the girls to the boat, but went underwater after and drowned. Officials say he was not wearing a life jacket.

