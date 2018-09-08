Home Indiana All Manpower Requested For A Fire In Ferdinand September 8th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

A barn fire has been reported in Ferdinand.

Ferdinand Police have confirmed this fire and have requested all possible manpower at this moment. Officials say they are not sure if the cause of the fire is weather related but they say it is a sizeable fire. No injuries were reported in relation to this fire, officials are saying the only thing inside the barn were barrels of hay. The barrels of hay were causing the flames to become so big.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available to us. Stay with 44News online and on air for more updates on this story.

