Manhunt in Progress After Fatal Shooting of a Deputy

May 30th, 2018 Indiana

An intense manhunt is underway after a deputy is shot and killed in Dickson County, Tennessee. The suspect, Steven Joshua Wiggins, has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted list.

Investigators say Dickson County Sergeant Daniel Baker was found dead in a patrol car after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Wiggins has a criminal history including aggravated assault and misdemeanor vandalism.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

There’s a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.

