Home Indiana Evansville Mandatory Evacuations Forces Florida Residents to Abandon Homes September 6th, 2017 Lauren Leslie Evansville, Indiana

People living here in the Tri-State who have homes and loved ones in Hurricane Irma’s path are hoping for the best. 44New caught up with an Evansville man who owns a six-story condo in the direct path of Irma. Just hours ago, mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents.

Gary Wagner’s condo is located in Key West, and he also owns property in Fort Myers. Wagner says he’s keeping in mind that material things can be replaced. “It’s a matter of the house or the condo. It ain’t–we don’t have anyone living there, that it’s a matter of life and death. It is a concern to us in dollars, but we do have flood insurance.”

Wagner says he’s never risked staying through a hurricane.

Irma has already proven deadly in the eastern Caribbean. It’s expected to impact Florida this weekend.

Florida Governor Rick Scott is urging people to take this storm seriously and prepare now.



Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments