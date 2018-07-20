Home Indiana Evansville Managers of Local Car Dealership Accused of Embezzlement July 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Two managers of Magna Motors are under investigation due to a possible case of embezzlement.

According to Evansville police, the pair were selling cars and taking the profits for themselves.

By doing so, the company made little to no income from those any of those sales.

Authorities claim that this happened between August 17th of last year, and June of this year.

According to the dealership, as much as $500,000 have been lost during that time.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Comments

comments