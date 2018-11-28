Managers Needed For New Bj’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

Evansville could soon be home to a new restaurant and the company is already looking for managers.

Bj’s Restaurant and Brewhouse has five locations in Indiana but the company is to move on Greenriver Road.

Some job openings have already been posted to the restaurant’s website.

The chain offers more than 100 menu items and a wide range of signature beers.

Bj’s parent company, RSI Group, filed an application with the Site Review Committee and these plans will be discussed Monday, December 3rd.

