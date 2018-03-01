Home Indiana Man, Woman Die In Chrisney House Fire March 1st, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

A house fire claims the lives of a man and woman in Chrisney. The fire happened at a home at 659 East County Road 900 North around 5:00 a.m.

The Spencer County Coroner says the house was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived, but they were able to get it under control. Fire crews found the bodies of a man and woman.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what caused the fire, but no foul play is suspected.

The victims names will not be released at this time.

Autopsy’s are scheduled for March 2nd at 1 p.m.

We will update information as it becomes available.

