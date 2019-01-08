Home Indiana Man Will Not Face Charges in Jasper Porch Theft January 8th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A man originally taken into custody for a shoplifting warrant is not being charged in connection to a pre-Christmas porch theft in Jasper, Indiana.

According to the Jasper police, Jace McKinney was a suspect in a porch theft. McKinney took various items from the porch valuing more than $150.

Footage from the doorbell camera eventually led to the identification of McKinney.

An arrest warrant in the case was issued last week and was served to Jace McKinney who is still being held in the Dubois County Security Center on previous crimes.

