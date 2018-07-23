Home Indiana Man Wanted for Questioning in Child Molestation Investigation July 23rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The Huntington Police Department is looking for an individual wanted for questioning in a child molestation investigation.

In a Facebook post, Huntington Police say they are looking for any information on the whereabouts of Manuel Lopez.

Lopez is approximately 24 years old, 5’8, and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on the location of Manuel Lopez is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Tyler Stivers.

Anonymous Tips can be made at the Crime Tip Hotline (812) 684-2992.

